– Cody Rhodes recently spoke to ComicBook.com about CM Punk potentially showing up at AEW All Out in Chicago.

On The Rumor Of Punk Showing Up At All In: “Last year something with All In that we noticed is that at the actual show there wasn’t a single CM Punk chant. I thought, ‘Great, OK. It’s not that they don’t like Punk, but they know that we’re here and we’re putting on this show.’ This year I don’t expect anything different. I’ve been very honest about that door remains opened. The fans have never given up on CM Punk and if he wanted to be part of AEW we would do everything in our power to make him part of it.”

On Not Putting Punk Ahead Of The Current Roster: “Guys like Jungle Boy. Guys like MJF. Ladies like Kylie Rae, Britt Baker. If I was to spend all my time in trying to recruit just one CM Punk, I would be doing a disservice to them. I felt, in the past, with my own career that a disservice that has happened to me on occasion about putting someone ahead of me. You always hear the discussion of part-time, this and that. I don’t want to go too far there, but I want to make AEW about performers we have.”

Punk has already addressed the rumor of him showing up, joking that he will disappoint his fans once again.