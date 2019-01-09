Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes Discuss Exclusivity of AEW Talent, Cody Says His Contract for AEW Is Longer Than Any WWE Contract He’s Signed

– New AEW EVP Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke to reporters in a media scrum after yesterday’s AEW Double or Nothing Rally to answer some questions. Below are some highlights and a video of the scrum (transcript and video via WrestlingInc.com). You can also check out 411’s full report of the Double or Nothing Rally RIGHT HERE.

Cody Rhodes on Joey Janela and Chris Jericho still being able to run their shows or cruisers:Brandi Rhodes on not wanting to shut doors: “The idea for us is to be friendly with a lot of people. We definitely don’t want to shut doors – there’s no reason too. We like a lot of people.”

Cody Rhodes on committing his life to AEW for the foreseeable future: “For me and for [Brandi], this is it though. I looked at [my AEW contract] the other day. It’s more years than any WWE contract I signed and I know why. I’m committing my life to this and so much is happening that I forget to remind myself of that. But that’s really exciting for us.”