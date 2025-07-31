Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW Exit, Says He Felt ‘Disrespected’ But There’s Still Love There

Cody Rhodes is speaking about his exit from AEW in a new interview, saying he felt disrespected there but still has a lot of love for the company. A teaser for Rhodes’ interview on the Bill Simmons podcast was released on Wednesday night that features Rhodes discussing his exit from the company.

(It is worth pointing out that the teaser is edited so it is possible not every portion of this transcript is fully in context, though most cuts appear to be just removing small snippets that could be filler words or the like. Still, keep that in mind.)

“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love,” Rhodes said of AEW. “In the end, the way I see it is — if I felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing. That’s a company that was built… that’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all. If I ever felt there, I was a number on a sheet maybe. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends, that we built — feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it.”

He continued, “And I think Brandi and I both — I’m so blessed to have her. It was one of those where it was, ‘F**k it. I did way more here than you think. And you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door.’ I don’t believe in the cold-hearted backstabby type of revenge. The greatest revenge on Earth is success. And I felt like we were sitting on something wonderful, something great. A huge — potentially, with what I was doing with the American Nightmare, as a bad guy, as a good guy, something in between — we’re sitting on some magic. And if I’m not going to do it in the house that I literally, with Matt, Nick, and Kenny built? Then buddy, I’m going elsewhere.”

Rhodes left AEW in February of 2022 after being an Executive Vice President in the company. He is of course now in WWE, where he will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this weekend.