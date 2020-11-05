Cody’s AEW Full Gear Press Conference Recap: His Plans For Rhodes Trademark, Eddie Kingston’s Rise, AEW’s Handling Of Injuries

Cody Rhodes held a video press conference with the media ahead of AEW Full Gear on Saturday. Here’s a recap of the topics discussed:

– Cody says it’s been an honor to continue working and provide a bright spot for fans during the pandemic. He’s looking forward to his match against Darby Allin for the TNT title and that it’ll be a night to remember.

– He mentions that he’s very happy about being Cody Rhodes again and that the details aren’t important. He notes it was a very positive, no hard feelings on either side scenario. He says he probably won’t use Cody Rhodes as a wrestler because he likes being Cody. He’s most excited about being able to use Cody Rhodes for third party ventures, and that’ll it’ll be nice to have his full name credited on screen for other projects like Go-Big Show.

– Cody pushes AEW being open for business in reference to the NWA Women’s title match at Full Gear. He’s been extremely impressed with Serena Deeb and calls her a “special, special wrestler.” Cody says Tony Khan and Billy Corgan have a good relationship and bringing in other talent is something AEW wants to continue to do. Cody is excited about Allysin Kay because of her experience in wrestling and thinks it’ll be a hell of a match.

– On Eddie Kingston’s rise in AEW, Cody mentions that he takes talent recruitment very seriously, particularly if you’re wrestling him. Cody had full confidence in Kingston and Ricky Starks in bringing them to AEW, and they’ve both run with the opportunity. He was also thrilled with the emotional promo segment between Kingston and Jon Moxley on this week’s AEW Dynamite, noting that Kingston is the total package due to his mic skills and wrestling ability. Cody also mentions that he thinks it’s awesome to have Kingston in the main event on the biggest card in years.

– Cody admits that he chuckles a bit thinking back to what he said before the first-ever AEW show when asked about sport-centric wrestling. He recalls the promotions he grew up with as a kid, but he also relates it to UFC, boxing, and the unscripted nature of interviews. When it comes to sports-centric wrestling, he sees what he does personally as sports-centric. As for Dinner Debonair, that’s who Chris Jericho is, and that’s one of the many flavors of ice cream AEW offers. Cody doesn’t think it all has to be one way or one style of doing things, and he still stands by wanting to focus on the sports-centric aspect of it because it’s the type of wrestling he loves and the types of stories he wants to tell.

– When asked about concerns about the well-being of talent and the protocols in place, Cody says the most important thing is what’s really happening with injuries in the ring. He says AEW’s medical protocol is evolving and that talent is meeting with Chris Nowinski after his press conference. Cody thinks AEW has a great medical team and they’re learning as a company from the things they do right and the things they don’t do right. He notes that wrestling is violent, but it should never be so violent that you’re injured. He wants all the talent to be healthy and happy and wants their families to trust AEW with the handling of these situations.

– Cody isn’t disappointed with the build to Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. However, he understands that fans have been conditioned to think there’s always a lot of drama and storyline behind a match. He thinks no one is better than Shida, but AEW has wrestling matches because it’s a wrestling show. He doesn’t think there will be any disappointment with the actual match.

– On his preparation for his match with Darby Allin, Cody says this is a very different Darby than he’s faced before because he’s one of the most dedicated wrestlers in AEW – he doesn’t party or politic. Cody thinks Darby is a leader in AEW, and both men are different entering this match. Cody goes into character mode and reminds everyone that Darby hasn’t been able to beat him and thinks there were other challengers who could’ve stood up to him.

– Cody says he came up for the title of AEW Dark, but the concept was the entire EVP group. He pushes Tony Khan’s love for the wrestling economy and wanting to bring in talent to allow them to work. Cody thinks AEW is finding some real diamonds, and he names Red Velvet as someone who will be a big part of the AEW women’s division moving forward. He mentions the various coaches who are scouting unsigned talent, and Cody would want to be the king of AEW Dark if he wasn’t on AEW Dynamite. He once again gives credit to Khan and QT Marshall for their hard work on putting together AEW Dark in trying to find and develop new talent.

– On the subject of the TNT title, Cody says he and Darby have to deliver in their match to continue raising the profile of the championship. He also mentions that he was pissed he didn’t get the No. 1 ranking in the PWI 500 this year and that it went to Moxley instead. Cody loves the look and feel of the TNT title and says there’s a number of people who could carry the championship. Cody specifically mentions PAC, Darby, Moxley, Hangman Page, and Scorpio Sky as those he could see raising the profile of the title in the future.

– When asked about bringing back managers and factions in wrestling, Cody brings up an example of Vader being put together with Harley Race and that AEW tries to push legends as people who are passing on knowledge. He says Arn Anderson pushed him and there’s nothing fake about him as a coach. Cody mentions adding Lee Johnson to the Nightmare Family because it’ll benefit him on screen and behind the screen. He also discusses the versatility of the Inner Circle. Cody also likes what New Japan Pro Wrestling has done with its factions. He thinks the reason it feels like the old school days of wrestling is that it’s very real, and when you put real on TV, it translates to fans. Cody also wasn’t happy about how Dusty Rhodes was used as a novelty in later years in wrestling.

– Cody says AEW’s ultimate goal is to always expand when asked about whether the company has plans to continue growing in the UK and that they have had discussions with ITV. He says when the pandemic is over, AEW will absolutely run multiple shows in the UK. He’s excited about the return of PAC and having Anthony Ogogo on commentary on AEW Dark.

– On the Young Bucks saying they won’t challenge for the AEW Tag Team titles, Cody reiterates that he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship. He doesn’t understand why the Young Bucks decided to add that stipulation and that it’s a bad idea, but he says he’ll always have a bond with The Elite.

– Cody doesn’t take anything for granted with how successful AEW is at the moment because he remembers WCW and having discussions with Dusty about ratings. Cody has no intention of stopping the climb but that he wants it fairly. He’s thankful for the opportunity with AEW and he loves juggling the different tasks. He wants everyone AEW has hired to get something from working for them. Cody also makes it clear that he has to build new stars to stay afloat and mentions Anna Jay, Red Velvet, or Will Hobbs potentially joining that group of future stars.

– On the topic of the second AEW show on TNT, Cody says there’s no news they can share at this point. However, he says it will not be AEW Dark. It’ll be a different show altogether and that he has news but can’t share the details until he has more clarity.

– When asked about AEW potentially running a supershow with other promotions, Cody simply says the doors are open and bridges are down, but he doesn’t think AEW will ever do a cross-promoted show under two different banners because they like their own brand. Regarding a potential rematch with Nick Aldis, he thinks maybe they should leave it at two and that it could be very difficult for the third match in the series to take place. If it happens, he’ll be blown away, but never say never.

– Cody says Khan and Kenny Omega were the ones who wanted to use the Cinderella song for the Omega/Page promo package on Dynamite. He also mentions potential crossover with licensed music and says people will see more of that in AEW. He brings up the legalities of it and that it’s a learning experience, but he hints that they’re working on more opportunities for licensed music.