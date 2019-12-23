Cody Rhodes Discusses AEW And NXT Fan Divide

– Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio where he discussed the competition between AEW and NXT, and fan involvement. Highlights are below.

On Fans Picking A Side: “Whether there’s a little bit of fear from long-time WWE fans, or whether there is a dislike of the bold personalities — we have done some pretty bold things like the breaking of the throne or taking little fun jabs like [Chris] Jericho did here and there. But, on the other side of that is the defenders of AEW that are kind of overly protective and sometimes are being too generous to us because obviously, we’re gonna slip and make mistakes too. If you were to put those people together with their NXT shirts and AEW shirts they would get along just fine because they are wrestling fans.”

On Wanting Everyone To Get Along: “If you look at the geopolitical climate and you look at everything that is happening out in the world, our fanbase needs to make a better effort to get along in away. That starts at the top. I can go ahead and say that I think a lot of things get screwed up with what was done with me in WWE but if I was to be in a room with Triple H in this moment, I would shake his hand and would probably give him a hug out of everything that has happened. I learned a lot from him. He is on the absolute opposite side of the fence in the same role that I am in AEW and has much more experience in it. I think it’s fun, but we can’t eat our own. You have to look at the amount of wrestling fans that are watching wrestling every week and Wednesday night. We wanted Wednesday night to be must-see TV. If you take the ratings from both products and you truly understand that there is less cross-over than you think, that is a lot of eyes watching wrestling on Wednesday nights.