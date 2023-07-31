Cody Rhodes States He Departed AEW Due To “A Personal Issue” In Recent Documentary

Peacock recently premiered their documentary film American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, exploring the narrative of the wrestler and including a look at his time with AEW. Rhodes dispels certain rumors regarding his departure from the promotion as part of the film, although he doesn’t detail the precise cause of his decision to leave (via Fightful). WWE’s Paul Levesque is also seen commenting on what Rhodes stands to achieve since leaving AEW, and you can watch a brief excerpt from the documentary below.

Rhodes on his choice to part ways with AEW: “This is my one request in this entire documentary. This one answer, I don’t want edited in any capacity. Don’t edit this part. I can’t tell you why I left AEW. I can’t, and I won’t, but I’ll tell you the reasons that were said that didn’t actually matter. I didn’t leave AEW because of money and I didn’t leave AEW because of other talents. I left AEW because of a personal issue. That’s it. The byproduct of leaving AEW is the opportunity to go for the biggest dream I ever had and the first dream I had in my life.”

Levesque on Rhodes’ opportunities since returning to WWE: “To then take that gamble again and say, ‘this is not what I wanted to be. I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion. I wanted to be the WWE champion.'”