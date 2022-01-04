Cody Rhodes on AEW’s Plans for 2022, Puts Over Young Talent

– AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FITE TV’s FITE in Focus, and he discussed the importance of AEW having its best year yet in 2022. You can see some highlights below, per ITN:

Cody Rhodes on AEW in 2022: “2022, I think it’s easy to say it will be AEW’s best year yet. We are moving into our next phase of our relationship with FITE, our relationship with WarnerMedia. New talent is coming in, contracts coming up. All that crazy stuff you hear about makes for a really good wrestling television. Wrestling is best when it could be as real as it could be. As real as you could make it, at least.”

Cody Rhodes on AEW’s younger talent: “It’s also wonderful to see. Tony, I think, calls them the new face of AEW, kind of a new generation. He talks about these new free agents, which is a wonderful dichotomy from the OGs, from the original. And that also creates great wrestling and great stories, to mix and match those characters and dip those toes into different sets of water. I imagine it will be our biggest and most successful year yet. And I hope fans don’t take that as me being arrogant or anything of that nature. We continue to grow for three years and I don’t see us stopping, because we love it too much. We genuinely do. If you come backstage at AEW, there is no place like it. It has its own egos and problems, people not liking each other. But for the most part, that’s the most team effort place that I have been part of in my life.”