Cody Rhodes Says AEW Stadium Show Is a ‘Personal Goal,’ Hasn’t Been Formally Discussed

Cody Rhodes says AEW hasn’t “formally discussed” doing stadium shows at this time, but it’s something he’d like to see happen. During his media call on Tuesday promoting AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Rhodes was asked by Sean Ross Sapp about the possibility of a stadium venue and shared his thoughts. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the possibility of running stadium shows: “The idea of a stadium show, that would be a really good goal for me and I would hope would be a goal for AEW. To a degree, we’re doing it with Arthur Ashe, which is unreal. It’s such a great building, there’s not a bad seat in the house. We’re at the point now where we’re like, ‘Could we? What could we put on? What could we call it?’ It’s something, I can’t say it’s formally been discussed, but we’re all thinking it.”

On which stadiums he would like to run: “I know a few places that I thought would be great for a stadium show that haven’t been touched on. This is just me saying it; Miller Park is a unique venue that sits between a massive stadium show and an intimate vibe. That’s something I’m interested in, but I can’t speak for the whole company as far as where we’re looking and hat we have laid out. It would be wonderful to do a stadium show, which we are doing with Arthur Ashe, but to do another large one. Those become destinations. All the independent shows that join up with it. The cons that come with it. It feels like a natural extension of the original All In, which was the Woodstock of wrestling, is a big stadium show. No plans currently, but it’s a personal goal for me.”