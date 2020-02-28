Cody Rhodes Reveals The Two Moments From His AEW Career So Far That Stand Out To Him

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Cody discussed the moments from AEW so far that have really stood out to him so far as super important for himself, the future of AEW, for how he runs the show, etc. Highlights are below.

On one of the moments that stands out to him is the Throne breaking segment from Double or Nothing: “Every week is something brand new. There doesn’t seem to be any business as usual. And I get it, it’s year one, and year one is incredibly special. I always aim for everything to be incredibly significant, which is, you fall short sometimes, not everything is this earth shattering segment. There’s was just two things I knew that, OK, that worked, and people are going to talk about that and I feel good about that, and I think it will actually generate the thing we need the most. The two things were the match with my brother at Double or Nothing, and not even the match as much as the Throne breaking element of the match, the entrance.”

On the second thing being his promo in the build to his match with Chris Jericho at Full Gear: “And the second thing I did, when Tony was there, was in Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum, what a name, I got to do an interview there about Chris Jericho and heading into the Full Gear match, and I was just incredibly thrilled with how it came off. I had worked really hard on it. Never ever believe any wrestler when they tell you they did it off the cuff, never ever, don’t believe any of them, even if it was, literally if Piper, Dusty came back from the dead and say, ‘Oh yeah, we were just doing it.’ No, no, they were doing it in their car, they were doing it at the gym, they were testing it on the boys, they were stealing lines from songs, same with Hulkamania, everything was incredibly meticulous and worked on. And I worked really hard on that one and I felt like, man, we got it, we nailed it. It wasn’t even about selling tickets as much as Chris had done such a good job, and when I was in there with Chris, I don’t think I’ve told him this, but I have mentioned it before, I wasn’t just trying to be in the match, I wanted to be on the same level as Chris, because Chris did not consider me on his level, I don’t know if he does now, I know he was happy with the totality of how it all went, but he didn’t consider me on his level in WWE, he wasn’t rude to me, he didn’t look down on me, but I was beneath him. And I was sharing the same main event with him, so if I’m sharing the main event with you, I can’t be beneath you anymore, and the only way you’re going to believe that is if I deliver. And that moment of delivery, more than anything, I was really happy about that interview, and the people seemed to like it too.”

