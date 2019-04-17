Cody Rhodes Talks About the Challenges of Building AEW Talent Roster, Says He’s Learned From Vince McMahon, Triple H, and His Father

On the latest edition of the Jim Ross Report Podcast, Jim Ross spoke to Cody Rhodes about how he feels he is responding to the challenges of building a strong talent roster for AEW.

“I think I’m responding ideally, mainly because this is my dream job, this position of management and this position of leadership, is my dream job,” Cody said. “And I get a lot, every day, from the memories I have and the wrestling knowledge I had coming from Dusty [Rhodes]. I like to tell people when they perhaps get a little skeptical or concerned, I’ve been talking about wrestling at the breakfast table since I was four years old with the ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes, whose one of the greatest minds in the business. And then I went and I got as many other minds as I possibly could. I got to work for Vince [McMahon] for a full decade, full-time, not missing a single live event. I got to be with him, I got to be with Triple H. I feel like I’ve got one of the best wrestling educations out there, amongst my peers. So this job, I’m loving it.”

