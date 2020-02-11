Cody Rhodes Says AEW UK Shows Will ‘Definitely Happen’ in 2020

In an interview with Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio, Cody Rhodes confirmed that AEW will be doing shows in the U.K. this year, saying it will “definitely happen” and that his goal is to do a mini-tour. Highlights of his comments are below.

“Yeah, just the very vague 2020. But I will be kept, I’ll hold my word as far as like, and Tony will hold his word, and the Bucks and Kenny and everybody, we have to go. We have to go to London and Manchester. And there’s a lot of great markets in the UK, but 2020 we have to make those steps for sure. And I think we’ll do well. Everyone on board is excited about that. Jim Ross is coming back from the UK and the tour he just did with Inside the Ropes now, I was just talking to him. So yeah, it’ll definitely happen in 2020, and hopefully we get some more news about that. I will say, it’ll probably be a series of shows, like a mini-tour, and I could be totally wrong here, this is, my goal would be to do a mini-tour, because I think we had a lot of fun on our mini-tour that happened on the boat. And since we’re not doing live events, I think it’s a good experience for the locker room, good thing for the bonding of it all, and to have kick ass shows in a great place that loves wrestling like the United Kingdom and Europe in general.”

