Cody Rhodes Weighs In On His ‘Aggressive’ Schedule As WWE Champion

Being Undisputed WWE Champion comes with a busy schedule, as Cody Rhodes recently detailed. Rhodes spoke with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover and talked about his commitments as champion, noting that WWE what they can to facilitate his schedule.

“The schedule for the champion is indeed an aggressive schedule, but I still get time every week with my girls and that’s just the best,” Rhodes said (per Wrestling Inc). “WWE helps build a team around you, you get dedicated people… in terms of you have a dedicated person from talent relations, you have a dedicated person from travel, you have these dedicated individuals who we do a little weekly meeting.”

Rhodes added, “I have really enjoyed it and also really relied on it.”

Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania from Roman Reigns, who he teamed up with at last night’s Bad Blood to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.