– Next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will feature WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles coming face-to-face before their eventual title showdown at WWE Backlash France. Rhodes and Styles held their contract signing during tonight’s show, and next week, they will have one last confrontation before their epic title bout at the premium live event.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature the first-ever RKO Show with both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Next Friday’s show will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France ahead of WWE Backlash France, which will be held the following night in the same venue.

You can see the announcements for next week’s SmackDown and the updated lineup below:

* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles face-to-face

* The RKO Show with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

* WWE Tag Team Championships Match: Grayson Waller & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits

* The Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic

Cody and AJ come face to face next week!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/bS7wqHo4qb — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 27, 2024