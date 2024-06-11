wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles & More Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced appearances by AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes plus more for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company has announced the following for Friday’s show, which will be the final episode before Clash in the Castle on Saturday:
* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens
* Nia Jax vs. Michin
* Naomi vs. Chelsea Green
* Grayson Waller Effect with #DIY
* Appearances by Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles
More Trending Stories
- Evan Husney Details Reaction From People in WWE To VICE Shows
- Booker T Reacts To Trick Williams Wanting To Team With Him For A Match
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999