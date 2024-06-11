Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles & More Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced appearances by AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes plus more for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company has announced the following for Friday’s show, which will be the final episode before Clash in the Castle on Saturday:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Nia Jax vs. Michin

* Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

* Grayson Waller Effect with #DIY

* Appearances by Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles