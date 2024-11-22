wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes and Other WWE Stars at Moana 2 Premiere

November 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Image Credit: WWE

Several WWE stars were at the premiere for Disney’s Moana 2, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Joining him were his wife Brandi, WWE President Nick Khan, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The Rock was also there, since he once again voices Maui for the sequel.

