Cody Rhodes and Other WWE Stars at Moana 2 Premiere
November 22, 2024 | Posted by
Several WWE stars were at the premiere for Disney’s Moana 2, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Joining him were his wife Brandi, WWE President Nick Khan, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The Rock was also there, since he once again voices Maui for the sequel.
⭐️The @Disney #Moana2 world premiere⭐️
To quote Gorilla Monsoon
“It’s a happening!” pic.twitter.com/yKl9CnNLsB
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 22, 2024
