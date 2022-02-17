Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan Will Not Reveal Details About Cody’s Exit From AEW

As noted earlier this week, Cody Rhodes, along with Brandi Rhodes, have both left AEW. It is believed that they will soon join WWE but this has not been confirmed. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about whether it was money or booking that led to Cody’s exit. Meltzer noted that he didn’t know, but said that it was unlikely anyone would be told for sure.

According to Meltzer, who has been in contact with Rhodes, it’s very likely that Rhodes and AEW’s Tony Khan have an agreement not to publicly discuss Rhodes’ departure. In other words, the statements released on Tuesday are likely all we’re going to get as both parties seem ready to move on.