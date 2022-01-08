Cody Rhodes On Regretting His Angle With Anthony Ogogo, What He Would’ve Changed About His Promo

In a recent interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Cody Rhodes discussed regretting his angle with Anthony Ogogo, what he would’ve changed about his promo, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cody Rhodes on regretting his angle with Anthony Ogogo: “I can, on record, go ahead and say I regret that and almost everything about the Anthony Ogogo angle. Almost everything about it. Absolutely. I’m good now. I didn’t hate it. I was having a good time. Anthony is a former Olympian. He’s definitely someone who’s a developmental talent. We’re training him. We recruited him. We’re bringing him up through the ranks. I’ve never gone on record saying this and it’s the perfect time. I stood by what I said in the promo because I thought the content was good. I thought the intentions were good. However, a white guy talking about race relations who has an American Flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the term tone-deaf when it came to that. And then trying to defend it and all that, it just, again, intentions were good and sincere, and I was so excited about Brandi and the baby.”

On what he would’ve changed about his promo: “That should’ve been one where I almost just went out and winged it. There are wrestlers who tend to be more like Randy (Savage) in terms of their preparation. And then there are wrestlers who are more like my dad [Dusty Rhodes that are just cutting a promo on the produce at the grocery store and it’s better than most stuff you’ll hear on television. But I tend to be more of the big-time thinker, planner, work-shopper. I worked on that one really hard. That’s what made it even more like, ‘Damn.’ Every now and then you’re going to come up to the plate and strike out. Over planned it and just struck out. Although, I stand by it, the content. But once that happened, it set the angle in a tailspin. It just wasn’t a classic U.K. v USA fun-spirited deal. I was going to go over to the U.K. We were going to have the return match. Now, I just never want to think about it again.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.