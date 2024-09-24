Cody Rhodes Announced As Presenter For People’s Choice Country Awards

The People’s Choice Country Awards revealed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be one of the presenters at the event.

It is set to air on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, September 26th.

Other presenters include Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Ashley Cooke, Scotty McCreery, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Orville Peck, Matt Rife, Dylan Dreyer, Dasha, Chase Rice, and Bailey Zimmerman. Additionally, MGK and Brad Paisley are scheduled to perform.