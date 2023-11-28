wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Announcement Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
Cody Rhodes has an announcement planned for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. In the email blast sent out to WWE subscribers previewing tonight’s Raw on Monday, it was announced that Rhodes “has promised an announcement for the WWE Universe” on Monday’s show.
No word as of yet on what that announcement will be. Rhodes was on the winning men’s WarGames team at Saturday’s Survivor Series.
The lineup for tonight’s show, which will be commercial-free for the first hour and air on USA Network, is:
* Tag Team Turmoil For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher vs. Imperium
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Pipen Niven (c) vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya
* Ivar vs. Bronson Reed
* CM Punk returns
* Randy Orton returns
* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement
