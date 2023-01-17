wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Announces He’s Returning For Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes is set to make his in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble. Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pectoral muscle since after his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell 2022, announced on tonight’s Raw that he will be returning at the PPV and will enter the Rumble match itself.
Rhodes joins Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Gunther as announced for the match, which takes place as part of the January 28th PPV. We’ll have an updated card after the show.
BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.
The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023
