Various News: Cody Rhodes Answers Fan Questions on Star Wars, El Cuervo Returns to the Ring and Wins CWA Title

– AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes answered various fan questions on the Star Wars franchise on his Twitter account. You can check out some of his responses and highlights below.

It’s in my top-3. I love how they portrayed Luke old/bitter/broken but he had one more card to play. I liken so much of it to wrestling, I always hate when we bring back a legend and fully expect that person to be in their prime again when decades have often gone by. https://t.co/4BYE79UNbG — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

I like duel of the fates, anakinVObi, and Jedi the most I think. Jedi and the final moments as he’s about to turn and doesn’t realize it, like Magnum with the spike…just deep in the feels stuff. https://t.co/uJztUeg5Ng — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

I would likely faint and Brandi would have to revive me. She is such an interesting thread that hasn’t been pulled, I mean Anakin had a padawan…somebody eventually needs to live action explore that. https://t.co/PgQcpfFqBC — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

Not at all. The generation that preceded mine was more critical it seems, so many rich environments and new characters spawned from them. I think it’s the “too cool for school” answer to knock jar jar and the prequels, I enjoyed them. Maul, Dooku, that opera scene w/anakin 👍 https://t.co/9bpCR7lAu6 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

It’s sooooo good. Favreau is the best, and to see Dave Filoni on a live action project after his stellar work with clone wars/rebels is a dream. Mandalorian seems like the one thing all SW fans agree on. https://t.co/5VazpFC2xO — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

Green I think https://t.co/1od0ldjnEi — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

Dooku, Ventress, Maul, Kylo, Palpatine, that lil’ wookie in clone wars who gets a wood base The baddies by far have the best designs (Also, the darksaber is choice) https://t.co/qGeJ9hA1sQ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

Shadows of the empire for sure (Podracer for 64, xbox battlefront, and KOTOR tied for second) Looking on eBay for the trilogy cabinet with the joystick and seat for a future game room too https://t.co/arGPPVxKJq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

That’s a wrap, thanks folks. Here’s my top list of my favorite film/tv content. I have never disliked any of them, but this is my top to bottom. Enjoy the new movie! (not counting Mando) 1 ESB

2 ROTS

3 TLJ

4 ANH

5 FA

6 ROTJ

7 Clone Wars

8 AOTC

9 Solo

10 Rebels

11 PM

12 Rogue One — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

I like the answer we got in TLJ, subverted the typical legacy direction but I ain’t mad at it if we find out she’s a 2nd or 3rd gen. I always thought The Dutchess and Obi might have gotten a bit wild and she’d be the great grandchild. Math may be off there… https://t.co/rPBFu1zbse — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

Yea, Superbad recommended it. Don’t have a lot of time now, still in Dathomir and the early stages of the game, but I LOVE the inquisitors being in there. https://t.co/LT4fTS5NKV — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

– Fightful reports that El Cuervo de Puerto Rico returned to the ring and won the CWA title at CWA’s Christmas Showdown show in Dorado, Puerto Rico on December 14. Cuervo returned to the ring one year after he was hit with a cinder block.