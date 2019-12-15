wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Answers Fan Questions on Star Wars, El Cuervo Returns to the Ring and Wins CWA Title

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes answered various fan questions on the Star Wars franchise on his Twitter account. You can check out some of his responses and highlights below.

Fightful reports that El Cuervo de Puerto Rico returned to the ring and won the CWA title at CWA’s Christmas Showdown show in Dorado, Puerto Rico on December 14. Cuervo returned to the ring one year after he was hit with a cinder block.

