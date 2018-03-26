 

wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Apologizes to The Young Bucks, RevPro Announces Strong Style Evolved: UK Shows

March 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody Young Bucks All In

– Cody Rhodes issued the following apology to the Young Bucks, apologizing for his actions at last night’s Strong Style Evolved event…

– RevPro announced that they will be holding Strong Style Evolved: UK events in the summer…

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, NJPW, Strong Style Evolved, Young Bucks, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading