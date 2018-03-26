wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Apologizes to The Young Bucks, RevPro Announces Strong Style Evolved: UK Shows
– Cody Rhodes issued the following apology to the Young Bucks, apologizing for his actions at last night’s Strong Style Evolved event…
Thanks for your understanding pic.twitter.com/FB34Dfa2kf
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2018
– RevPro announced that they will be holding Strong Style Evolved: UK events in the summer…
The best wrestling in the world is coming to the UK
Sat June 30th – Milton Keynes Ice Arena
Sun July 1st – Altrincham Arena, Greater Manchester#StrongStyleEvolvedUK
Pre-sale starts Thursday 9am (MK) & Friday 9am (Manchester)https://t.co/LhHedYxXS8 l https://t.co/dGF2XPNkbR pic.twitter.com/3NhOYAq7mp
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 26, 2018