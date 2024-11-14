Cody Rhodes to Appear on College GameDay This Weekend

– ESPN announced that WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will appear on this weekend’s College GameDay as a Guest Picker. You can view the announcement below. Rhodes will appear on the show on Sunday, November 16 on ESPN.

The American Nightmare 🤝 College GameDay Guest Picker‼️@WWE Superstar and Georgia fan @CodyRhodes is our guest picker in Athens this weekend! pic.twitter.com/PN1Qupj5jH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 14, 2024