wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes to Appear on College GameDay This Weekend

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Image Credit: WWE

– ESPN announced that WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will appear on this weekend’s College GameDay as a Guest Picker. You can view the announcement below. Rhodes will appear on the show on Sunday, November 16 on ESPN.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading