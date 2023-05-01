wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Appearance & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced an appearance by Cody Rhodes and more for tonight’s WWE Draft episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday afternoon that Rhodes will be on tonight’s show, joining the previously-announced Brock Lesnar who he is set to face at WWE Backlash.
In addition, the company announced a Miz TV segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso for the show, which airs tonight live on USA Network.
.@CodyRhodes and @BrockLesnar will be in the same building TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 😬
What do The Beast and The American Nightmare have planned just days before they meet at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico?
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/f8OASQqGIH
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2023
🚨 🚨 🚨 @ByronSaxton checks in from Fort Worth with a few updates on what to expect from an EXPLOSIVE #WWERaw just days before #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico! 😳
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ZNWVTMq7tQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2023
