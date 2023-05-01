wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Appearance & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

May 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-1-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an appearance by Cody Rhodes and more for tonight’s WWE Draft episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday afternoon that Rhodes will be on tonight’s show, joining the previously-announced Brock Lesnar who he is set to face at WWE Backlash.

In addition, the company announced a Miz TV segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso for the show, which airs tonight live on USA Network.

