Cody Rhodes Appearance & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an appearance by Cody Rhodes and more for tonight’s WWE Draft episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday afternoon that Rhodes will be on tonight’s show, joining the previously-announced Brock Lesnar who he is set to face at WWE Backlash.

In addition, the company announced a Miz TV segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso for the show, which airs tonight live on USA Network.

