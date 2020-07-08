wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Appearing on Hot Ones: The Game Show Tonight
July 8, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW star Cody Rhodes is set to appear on a new edition of Hot Ones: The Game Show this week. The new episode debuts later tonight on YouTube at 8/9 CST. You can check out a new preview clip below.
See if reigning AEW champ @CodyRhodes and one lucky super fan can beat the heat in a special #HotOnesTheGameShow at home with @seanseaevans. The full video drops tonight at 8/9c on YouTube and catch more of Cody on AEW at 8/9c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/YTb2e9b0IJ
— Hot Ones: The Game Show (@hotonesgameshow) July 8, 2020
