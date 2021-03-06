Cody Rhodes Appears With Shaquille O’Neal on Access

– AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes appeared along with Shaquille O’Neal on Access this week to speak about their recent tag match on last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The interview was recorded before Wednesday’s matchup and is now available on YouTube. You can check out the video for that segment below.

Shaq noted that seeing his friend, host Mario Lopez, with his shirt off motivated him to get in really good shape with his workout regime. He stated, “One day I was looking on the internet and saw my good friend Mario Lopez take his shirt off and I got jealous.” Shaq continued, “We used to look similar and now you’re killing me, I want to say thank you, you look fabulous.”

Despite being put through two tables by Cody Rhodes, Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill won the match after Cargill pinned Red Velvet.