Cody Rhodes Appears On WWE NXT, Gifts His Mask & Interacts With Old Friends

Cody Rhodes appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, gifting his mask to Jacy Jayne and catching up with some old associates. Tuesday night’s episode saw Rhodes appear to announce that Trick Williams’ next opponent would be determined on next week’s show. Trick asked Rhodes if he was coming to the cookout, and Rhodes said he would be.

While he was there, Rhodes appeared in a backstage segment with Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. Jayne is currently wearing a protective mask because of her recent broken nose, and Rhodes gave her his classic “Dashing” Cody Rhodes mask. Later in the show, he appeared in a segment with fellow AEW alumni Shawn Spears, Ethan Page and Lexis King. All three NXT stars said they would be winning the battle royal next week, and Rhodes said they all seemed to be in a good place.

Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles on Saturday at WWWE Clash at the Castle.

