Cody Rhodes Posts April Schedule With Raw & Smackdown Appearances

Cody Rhodes has posted his schedule for the rest of the month, including appearances on both Raw and Smackdown. The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shared his schedule on Twitter as per usual, as you can see below.

The schedule includes both Raw and Smackdown for this week, as well as for the week of April 21st through the 27th and the Raw on April 29th. There are a number of live event appearances as well as part of the company’s UK tour in the middle of the month.