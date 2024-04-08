wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Posts April Schedule With Raw & Smackdown Appearances
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes has posted his schedule for the rest of the month, including appearances on both Raw and Smackdown. The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shared his schedule on Twitter as per usual, as you can see below.
The schedule includes both Raw and Smackdown for this week, as well as for the week of April 21st through the 27th and the Raw on April 29th. There are a number of live event appearances as well as part of the company’s UK tour in the middle of the month.
April @WWE pic.twitter.com/tuJhX5p2wM
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Cody Rhodes On What Finishing The Story Means To People, Reveals Triple H & More Gave Him His Dad’s Old Watch
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage