wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Assists Handicapped Fan in Attending WWE Money in the Bank

July 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash at the Castle - Cody Rhodes retains Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– A wrestling fan on social media revealed that WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes personally called him this week. The fan, Mike Ashkewe, won tickets to WWE events this weekend in Toronto. However, he was initially told he would not be able the events since he is in a wheelchair, and he was told wheelchair-accessible seats were sold out.

Rhodes later reached out to the fan to make sure he’d be able to attend this weekend’s Money in the Bank events. You can see what he shared about the experience below.

Mike Ashkewe wrote, “So @CodyRhodes just called me I am in shock and awe. Like, the American Nightmare made a Canadian dream <3 Like wow. I am speechless <3 Thank you @wwe for everything and making this happen.” Cody Rhodes later responded, “🫡 enjoy the show! Good folks at @WWE & @ScotiabankArena were happy to jump in and help.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading