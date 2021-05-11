Cody Rhodes, Bayley Believe Ricky Starks Will Be Champion One Day

Ricky Starks has some big supporters who believe he can reach the top, namely Cody Rhodes and Bayley. Starks has been a regular on AEW television as a member of Team Taz, and Rhodes posted to Twitter to write that he believes Starks will be a champion one day, writing:

“The Starkman will be champion one day – I’d bet it all on that”

Bayley took to her Twitter and replied to Rhodes, saying simply, “Same.”

Starks is currently out of action due to a reported neck injury.