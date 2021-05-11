wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes, Bayley Believe Ricky Starks Will Be Champion One Day
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
Ricky Starks has some big supporters who believe he can reach the top, namely Cody Rhodes and Bayley. Starks has been a regular on AEW television as a member of Team Taz, and Rhodes posted to Twitter to write that he believes Starks will be a champion one day, writing:
“The Starkman will be champion one day – I’d bet it all on that”
Bayley took to her Twitter and replied to Rhodes, saying simply, “Same.”
Starks is currently out of action due to a reported neck injury.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2021