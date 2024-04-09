Cody Rhodes & Bayley Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes and Bayley will be in the house on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Raw that the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the new WWE Women’s Champion will appear on Friday’s show.

Rhodes and Bayley won their titles on night two of WrestleMania 40, defeating Roman Reigns and IYO SKY respectively.

Smackdown airs live Friday night on FOX.