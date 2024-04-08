WWE News: Cody Rhodes Says A New Story Is Beginning, Bayley Thanks Her Fans, Live Edition of The Bump Now Streaming

– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes commented on becoming Undisputed WWE Universal champion last night at Wrestlemania 40.

He wrote: “When one good story ends, an even better one begins.”

– When one good story ends, an even better one begins – @WWE pic.twitter.com/31S00M6Slm — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 8, 2024

– Meanwhile, Bayley thanked her fans following her own women’s title win at the event.

Man, thank you guys so much. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 8, 2024

– A live edition of The Bump is now streaming, featuring Jey Uso and Liv Morgan.