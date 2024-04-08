wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Says A New Story Is Beginning, Bayley Thanks Her Fans, Live Edition of The Bump Now Streaming
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes commented on becoming Undisputed WWE Universal champion last night at Wrestlemania 40.
He wrote: “When one good story ends, an even better one begins.”
– When one good story ends, an even better one begins – @WWE pic.twitter.com/31S00M6Slm
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 8, 2024
– Meanwhile, Bayley thanked her fans following her own women’s title win at the event.
Man, thank you guys so much.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 8, 2024
– A live edition of The Bump is now streaming, featuring Jey Uso and Liv Morgan.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On Sharing His WrestleMania Celebration With Friends & Family, If It Was a Callback To Dusty Rhodes
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- Triple H May Have Given Away Clue for WrestleMania 40 Night Two Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage