WWE News: Cody Rhodes Says A New Story Is Beginning, Bayley Thanks Her Fans, Live Edition of The Bump Now Streaming

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania 40

– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes commented on becoming Undisputed WWE Universal champion last night at Wrestlemania 40.

He wrote: “When one good story ends, an even better one begins.

– Meanwhile, Bayley thanked her fans following her own women’s title win at the event.

– A live edition of The Bump is now streaming, featuring Jey Uso and Liv Morgan.

