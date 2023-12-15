Cody Rhodes Believes MJF Will Be In The WWE One Day

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg on The Michael Kay Show (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about the success of MJF and his belief that the AEW World Champion will be in WWE one day.

He said: “I think one day you will see MJF in WWE. I’m really proud of him. For those that don’t know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I’m most excited about because of potential and personality and overall professionalism. One thing I’m proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he’s put on a lot of muscle and he’s put it on safely over the last year and a half. When he does make that jump, I don’t know when that is, if he makes the jump. If he comes to WWE, you have to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, like Omos, Brock Lesnar. I’m not shaming anyone who is not hitting the gym and clanging and banging with the weights, like The Rock would say, but it is part of what we do now. You have to be able to swing a bat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. Really, your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I want to remain the friends we’ve become today.“