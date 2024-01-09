Cody Rhodes Agrees To Be Best Man For Wrestling Fan

Cody Rhodes has agreed to be the best man for a wrestling fan. WWE posted a video to their Twitter account backstage from WWE’s live event in Spokane on Sunday, in which Rhodes related how he had seen a sign while coming out from a fan that said “Cody Be My Best Man,” joking that “I should have not seen that sign.”

The clip then showed video of the fan telling Rhodes that he’s getting married on March 24th. Rhodes then says, “Turns out, I’m gonna be his best man…. Now here’s the funny thing. Don’t even know his name. He’s gonna send me a DM on Instagram, he told me.”

He continued, “Man of my word. I’m gonna end up at that guy’s wedding.”