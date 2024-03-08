Cody Rhodes Reportedly ‘Big Part’ of WWE’s New Spirits Sponsorship

As previously reported, WWE has picked up its first spirits sponsorship with Wheatley Vodka to be the official vodka of WrestleMania 40. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cody Rhodes was said to be a “big part” of this deal happening for the company. The WON notes that the brand will be personally sponsoring him, or at least sponsoring a six-part streaming series WWE is making about him. Part of the deal will be a Wheatley-branded tour bus that will be in the series.