Cody Rhodes Says He Was Blessed To Have Brandi In His Entrance at Wrestlemania

During an appearance on Today this morning (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about having his wife Brandi appear during his Wrestlemania 40 entrance and how he felt blessed to have that moment.

When asked if he’s had time to let his victory soak in, he said: “The quietest moment I got, which was the most beautiful and special thing, I got to do my entrance with my wife last night. That’s as real as it gets. I can’t do this and make the sacrifices and all that without what she does. I was blessed to have her be part of that and WWE just did it right.”