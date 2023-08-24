Cody Rhodes Says He Wouldn’t Be Where He Is Without Brandi’s Support

Cody Rhodes recently talked about how important his wife Brandi’s support is to him, saying he wouldn’t be where he is without her. Cody took time out during his recent Reddit AMA to praise Brandi for her support of him during his career, writing:

“I do not get the chance to stand on this stage without her. Her contributions to wrestling as a whole have been special and when somebody finally writes the book on all this, I can’t wait for her to get her flowers.”

Brandi Rhodes has worked in a variety of positions in wrestling, starting as a ring announcer in WWE and performing various roles in AEW including Chief Brand Officer. She has also worked as an in-ring performer.