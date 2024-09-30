Cody Rhodes Still Trying To Bring Back Winged Eagle WWE Championship

In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes said that he is still attempting to bring back the ‘winged eagle’ version of the title. The belt was popular during the Attitude Era and was around between 1988 and 1998.

He said: “I’m so glad you asked. Please know, anyone who ever heard me say the words ‘Winged Eagle Title,’ I actively am still on the hunt. I am still on the mission, and if anything, I have shown in the past, even if it’s for a single night or fleeting, I try to be a man of my word. So, I’m working on it.“