Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes battles Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at WWE SummerSlam, and Rhodes explained why the mat5ch doesn’t have a stipulation. Cody spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview and you can see a couple highlights below:

On the match not having a stipulation: “I don’t think either of us would have wanted a stipulation. Neither of us want an out. The stipulation, you can have an out. Neither of us wanted an out. Brock, either you’re going to beat me, or I’m going to beat Brock. Brock may not consider [being me] a big deal, but it is, and in my case, if I was able to pull it out, I can gladly say, what else is there if you’re not only able to beat Brock Lesnar not once but twice? That’s punching a ticket somewhere very lofty and special, and that’s what I want to do.”

On potentially taking a move from Lesnar’s set: “I dont’ know if you’ll ever catch me doing an F5, but I would love to steal something from Brock’s arsenal. He’s so unique and so different. I’m not going to say anything nice about Brock and go on and wax poetic about him, but I will say this, when Brock is not around sports entertainment and wrestling anymore, people will realize, what we had in the Beast. What a presence. What a huge force. We’re living in the most profitable era of WWE, Brock Lesnar is a huge part of that. My hats off to him in regards to that. That’s the only nice thing you’re getting me about Brock.”