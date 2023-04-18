Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Official For WWE Backlash

It is official: Cody Rhodes will battle Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Adam Pearce make Rhodes’ demanded match against Lesnar for the PPV official as Rhodes came out to attack Lesnar. Rhodes was ultimately held back by security as Lesnar laughed and walked away from the ring.

WWE Backlash takes place on May 6th in Puerto Rico and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card for the show after Raw.