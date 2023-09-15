Cody Rhodes Calls Bruce Prichard A Genius, Recalls Seeing Him Backstage After WrestleMania 39 Loss

Cody Rhodes is a big fan of Bruce Prichard, calling him a genius in the wrestling industry. Rhodes recently appeared on Dale Jr Download and offered some praise for the WWE creative team member, including a story about how Prichard was the first to see him backstage after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful):

On his interactions with Prichard in OVW: “At the time, when I was in OVW, the one that I needed to impress the most was a man named Bruce Prichard. He is a genius, remains a genius, in the industry, and he was Vince’s right hand. You need someone to write down all these ideas, someone to formulate. Bruce came down and knew was he was looking at. He knew me, knew that my dad cared. You could have done it as a favor for my dad, but the best favor he could do for my dad is lead me in the correct way.”

On Prichard meeting him backstage after his WrestleMania 39 match: “To this day, Bruce is still plugged in to WWE, he’s the main guy. When I lost at WrestleMania, I was adamant that I was walking up the ramp. I’m not going side ramp or ‘losers lane.’ It’s the end of the show, 80,000 people, I want to look them in the eye, say sorry or ‘we’re going to get him eventually.’ When I walked up there, I wasn’t sure I was ready to walk into Gorilla. I took a second and [Bruce] came out the curtain. He was just him and I. We had a nice moment and I’ll never forget it. In my mind, I was like, ‘I need to reverse this situation and we have this moment again.’ Bruce has been a big part of my career that I didn’t realize was a big part of my career until I got older.”