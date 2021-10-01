Cody Rhodes On Bryan Danielson Being One of the Last ‘Super-Organic’ Talents In WWE, Danielson’s Match With Kenny Omega

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Cody Rhodes discussed Bryan Danielson’s rise in WWE, Danielson’s match with Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cody Rhodes on reuniting with Bryan Danielson in AEW and Danielson’s rise in WWE: “We rode together pre and just entering the Yes Movement. Pre-Yes Movement I’d say had been a little bit of a darker, more melancholy time. Things weren’t going exactly great, and it was interesting that the man, the human being, has never really changed – just an honest to a fault, no pun intended to MJF, but a genuine salt of the earth. You hear very little negative ever about Bryan Danielson. That’s because he’s the utmost professional, and I’m so glad he connected with fans in the way he did. He’s really one of the last super-organic talents to come out of WWE when they were headed towards WrestleMania 30 – just the whole nature of it was so amazing….so far with Bryan, what a free agent to get he can really help with his own star power. The dude can go out there and play the greatest hits and fans would be happy but he’s not going to do that. He’s going to push himself even more.”

On Danielson’s match with Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: “Right when they started, I was in go position and Kenny being as good as he is and Bryan being as good as he is, and the dream match – you know it’s a dream match when you don’t have to say dream match that often. The marketing was all there, but it wasn’t forced on anyone because it truly was – the truth didn’t need weight. But I was saying this would be the quickest 30 minutes that ever goes by because the fans were so connected to each of them, they didn’t have to do a lot and then they didn’t get lazy with it. They didn’t just leave a lot of meat on the bone. They really put it out there. If you look at pictures of Bryan after that match, look at this chest. That’s who he is. We got that and got to see him with Kenny Omega. It definitely gave us something special but left enough meat on the bone that hopefully you’ll see a lot of those.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My Mom’s Basement with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.



