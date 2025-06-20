Cody Rhodes Recalls Bus Mishap With Triple H

Cody Rhodes recently recalled an unfortunate bus mishap he had with Triple H years ago. The WWE star was speaking with Damian Priest on his What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast and during the conversation, he recalled an incident where a sudden turn on a bus back when The Game was still an in-ring competitor ended up with them in a compromising position.

“I have a good Hunter story in terms of I thought I would never live that down,” Rhdoes began per Fightful). “He probably doesn’t remember this. As often as I tell him this story, he’s like, ‘That happened?’ ‘Yup.’ We were on the bus, this was back when Hunter would be on the bus on the European tours. We’re in the very back and he’s got his noise-canceling headphones in, but you can still hear the Motorhead. He’s in it. Long hair at the time.”

He continued, “I stood up to walk to the front of the bus. No big deal. I’m not drinking, I’m not doing anything dumb. I’m not being excessive or vulgar. I’m just living back here. The bus turned and it took a hard turn. Right as it turned, I fell towards Hunter and my entire crotch was just locked into his face. Because of the gravity and centrifugal forces that are happening here, I could not get back. I couldn’t pull myself back. He’s just going ‘what the’ [Cody imitates flailing]. We get to a straight away….we think of him now in a professional sense. He had a lot of words for me. He had more than two words for me. I felt like, ‘Well, that’s it. One of my wrestling heroes has had my (crotch in his face).”

Of course, Triple is no longer an in-ring competitor and is now the CCO of WWE, while Cody Rhodes is at the top of the card. So it all worked out in the end.