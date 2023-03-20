Cody Rhodes Envisions A Busy Schedule For Himself As WWE World Champion

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Stadium Astro and shared his thoughts on what winning the WWE World Championship Title at WrestleMania 39 would mean for him (via Fightful). He also described his plan for the future as more reminiscent of the championship reigns of Ric Flair and Bret Hart, rather than the more contemporary pattern displayed by recent champions. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview with Rhodes below.

On the scope and impact of a title win for him at WrestleMania: “It would mean vindication. I’ve made a great career out of proving people wrong, and I’ve taken the attitude as of now about proving people right, especially this new audience with WWE that has really warmly welcomed me back. A whole new audience that kind of pairs well with the independent audience I was able to bring over and hopefully bring as many folks as I could. They pair so well together. It’s vindication for both those who are just in it now; this is their first ride with ‘The American Nightmare.’ They like what they’re seeing. Then, it’s vindication for those who have been there every step of the way.”

On how he would plan to carry the belt forward with WWE: “Like the song Kingdom says, ‘I’ll follow you till the end.’ When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it and excel and deliver on a level that no champion has done in years? I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done, where there’s a bit of a ‘less is more’ schedule. I want a ‘more is more’ schedule. It would mean vindication for me, for sure.”