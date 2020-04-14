Cody Rhodes Says the Likelihood of Him Ever Doing Another Moonsault Off the Top of a Cage Is ‘Slim’

– In a series of posts on Twitter this week, Cody Rhodes chatted about some of his Moonsault spots in his past cage matches, including in WWE and AEW.

Initially, when a fan with a phone wallpaper showing Cody doing his famous Moonsault off the top of the cage in his match with Wardlow asked him if he’d ever do another Moonsault jump off the top of a cage again, he wrote in response, “The likelihood of me ever doing it again is incredibly slim. Cage was considerably higher than what I’m used to and I just had the mat. No crashpad or Sorbothane padding. Happy moment though! Big win.”

Later on, another fan responded with a photo of Cody Rhodes doing the Moonsault spot in another cage match against Road Dogg of the New Age Outlaws back in February 2014 on Raw. Cody tweeted on that spot, “I got cocky. It backfired here.”

After another fan cited his Moonsault spot in a cage match against The Real Americans in MSG, Cody had high praise for the match and Cesaro. He wrote on Twitter, “Good match. Claudio is the most underrated guy on the planet(and he’s still highly rated!). Dude can do anything. Like a PWG Nikita Koloff.” You can read Cody’s comments on the matter on Twitter below.

