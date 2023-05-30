wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Calls Out Brock Lesnar On WWE Raw
Cody Rhodes wants to run it back with Brock Lesnar, calling The Beast out on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday’s show, Rhodes came to the ring wearing a brace on his arm and talked about losing to Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions. He noted that he didn’t tap out because that’s not the kind of man he wanted to be, and said that Lesnar wasn’t there and probably on vacation.
Rhodes said that he didn’t know whether Lesnar was going to be happy about how they have a win each over each other, and issued an open challenge to Lesnar to face him anywhere, any time. He claimed that if Lesnar didn’t accept the challenge, it would be because he was afraid of Rhodes.
"BROCK LESNAR IS AFRAID OF CODY RHODES!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/54Vsetawg0
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s Future With AEW, Says He Has A Good Relationship With Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial