Cody Rhodes Calls Out Brock Lesnar On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes wants to run it back with Brock Lesnar, calling The Beast out on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday’s show, Rhodes came to the ring wearing a brace on his arm and talked about losing to Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions. He noted that he didn’t tap out because that’s not the kind of man he wanted to be, and said that Lesnar wasn’t there and probably on vacation.

Rhodes said that he didn’t know whether Lesnar was going to be happy about how they have a win each over each other, and issued an open challenge to Lesnar to face him anywhere, any time. He claimed that if Lesnar didn’t accept the challenge, it would be because he was afraid of Rhodes.