Cody Rhodes Calls Out Kevin Owens On WWE SmackDown, Confronted By Nick Aldis

Cody Rhodes wanted Kevin Owens in the ring on WWE Smackdown, but Nick Aldis said it wasn’t going to happen. Friday night’s show saw Rhodes kick things off in the ring, wanting Owens to come down and answer for putting Randy Orton out with a piledriver.

However, it was Aldis who came to the ring, saying that Owens wasn’t there due to his having crossed the line with the piledriver and that the situation was being handled internally. Rhodes said Aldis was giving Owens what he wanted and making a martyr out of him. He told Aldis to imagine being in the ambulance with Orton and talking with his family, saying, “If I can’t handle my business in the ring, what do you expect me to do?” He said he would fight Owens in his front yard, but didn’t think Aldis wanted the man who represents WWE doing that. He said that it’s up to Aldis and he wouldn’t wait long before leaving.