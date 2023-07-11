wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Calls For a SummerSlam Rematch With Brock Lesnar On WWE Raw
July 10, 2023 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar on this week’s WWE Raw, saying that he wants a rematch with the Beast at SummerSlam. Monday night’s episode saw Rhodes make his way to the ring and say that Lesnar was the mountain that he had to go through. He noted that everyone has their own Brock Lesnar whether it’s student debt, anxiety and more, and noted that he had to conquer his.
Rhodes then demanded a rematch with Lesnar at the PPV, noting that a win would make him the next in line and said that he would finish this chapter of the story that Lesnar started at the PPV.
"The American Nightmare" @CodyRhodes wants a match with "The Beast" @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7PBZ5CHAHH
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Isn’t The Biggest Fan Of Modern Wrestling, Who He’d Want To Wrestle From Today
- Liv Morgan, Scarlett Bordeaux & Karrion Kross Attend Barbie Premiere (Pics)
- Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Measure of Success For AEW Collision
- Jim Ross Comments On Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Tiger Driver ’91 Spot From Forbidden Door