Cody Rhodes Calls For a SummerSlam Rematch With Brock Lesnar On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar on this week’s WWE Raw, saying that he wants a rematch with the Beast at SummerSlam. Monday night’s episode saw Rhodes make his way to the ring and say that Lesnar was the mountain that he had to go through. He noted that everyone has their own Brock Lesnar whether it’s student debt, anxiety and more, and noted that he had to conquer his.

Rhodes then demanded a rematch with Lesnar at the PPV, noting that a win would make him the next in line and said that he would finish this chapter of the story that Lesnar started at the PPV.