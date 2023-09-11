Cody Rhodes Wants to See Chad Gable with the Intercontinental Title

In a recent interview with The Dale Jr Download, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on Chad Gable’s challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on last week’s Raw (per Fightful). Rhodes commented on Gable’s family being present for the match and expressed his hopes that, despite his defeat last week, Gable gets his hands on the belt in the future. You can find a highlight from Rhodes on the topic and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On tasting defeat with family in the seats: “Bringing family to the show, it’s as real as it gets. Chad did amazing. I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. He had the shot, I hope he finds it. Amazing. True athlete, real Olympian, amazing. It’s hard to tell, what we do, what is real and what isn’t. When it’s in the middle, it’s so sweet and so good. That’s as real as it gets. His daughter, wanting to see that, and have that moment. I felt bad because they sent me out after to raise his hand, and I have to do the dark match. I feel bad, he’s getting his time and moment and I have to go out there. Had I gone out there and he told me to ‘F off,’ no problem. He’s an amazing athlete.”