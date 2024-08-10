wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Challenges Kevin Owens For Bash In Berlin On WWE Smackdown

August 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 8-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes has picked Kevin Owens as his Undisputed WWE Championship challenger for WWE Bash in Berlin. Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw Rhodes offer Owens a shot at his championship at the August 31st PPV in Berlin, Germany.

Owens initially turned down the offer and said that he didn’t deserve it due to his win-loss record in the past year, but Rhodes pointed out that Owens has put himself on the line for him and that he’s a prizefighter in his prime. He vowed to explain to Nick Aldis why he wanted to face Owens.

