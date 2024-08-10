Cody Rhodes Challenges Kevin Owens For Bash In Berlin On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes has picked Kevin Owens as his Undisputed WWE Championship challenger for WWE Bash in Berlin. Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw Rhodes offer Owens a shot at his championship at the August 31st PPV in Berlin, Germany.

Owens initially turned down the offer and said that he didn’t deserve it due to his win-loss record in the past year, but Rhodes pointed out that Owens has put himself on the line for him and that he’s a prizefighter in his prime. He vowed to explain to Nick Aldis why he wanted to face Owens.